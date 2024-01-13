Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $122.43 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $122,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

