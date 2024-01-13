Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.75 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,288 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $132,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $223.77 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.