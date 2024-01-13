Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $136.47 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $136,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Target stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.