Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,687,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 181,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $142,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

