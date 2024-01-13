Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,892,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $121,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.39 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

