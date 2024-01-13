Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 110,195 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,217,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $113,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.52 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

