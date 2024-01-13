Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 14,984 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,736,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $109,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $4,126,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,220 shares of company stock worth $64,234,827. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.8 %

NET opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

