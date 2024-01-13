Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 369,366 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $125,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 26,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 14,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

