Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

