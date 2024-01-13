Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Lululemon Athletica worth $125,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $479.94 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

