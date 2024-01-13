Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $118,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Trading Up 1.5 %

Workday stock opened at $283.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $283.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.