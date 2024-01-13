Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $124,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

NYSE:HCA opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

