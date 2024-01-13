Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,447,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 202,282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $112,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.