Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,948 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $150,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

