Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,927 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $106,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Capital One Financial cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 363.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $153.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

