Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,325 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $119,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

TT stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

