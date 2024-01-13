Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,456 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $110,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $659.59 and a twelve month high of $1,033.81. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $981.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $907.59.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,030 shares of company stock valued at $149,319,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

