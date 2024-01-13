Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,810 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $113,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $593.00 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

