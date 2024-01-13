Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,062 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $131,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.55 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

