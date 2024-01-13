Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 74,664 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $114,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

