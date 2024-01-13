Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,181 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $127,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,168. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Moody’s stock opened at $379.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.