Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,567 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $106,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMB opened at $124.17 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

