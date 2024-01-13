Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,968,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $107,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,293. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

