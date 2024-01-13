Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $116,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

ANET stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $254.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

