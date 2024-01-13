Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

