Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.5 %

EW opened at $74.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

