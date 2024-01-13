Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 20,945 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on T. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

