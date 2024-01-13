Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.10 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

