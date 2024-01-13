Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $151.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.09 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

