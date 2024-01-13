Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $475.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.04. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

