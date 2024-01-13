Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

