Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $933.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $935.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $845.03 and a 200 day moving average of $809.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $917.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

