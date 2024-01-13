Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

