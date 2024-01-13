Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.37

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.37 and traded as high as $34.29. Surmodics shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 39,200 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRDX. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

