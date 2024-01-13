S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $348,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

