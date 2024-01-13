Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Trading 8% Higher

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.51. 199,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,419% from the average session volume of 13,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Swedencare AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.12.

About Swedencare AB (publ)

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells animal healthcare products for cats, dogs, and horses in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for the pets wellbeing under the Camon name; animal nutritional supplements, treats, and grooming products under the Healthy Breeds name; pet supplements and topical products for various therapeutic areas, such as orthopedics, behavior, dermatology, odontostomatology, algology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, and ophthalmology under the Innovet name; and support and solutions for the veterinary community under the Stratford Animal Health name.

