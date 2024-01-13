SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $69,920,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 187,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $355.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.87 and a 200 day moving average of $317.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

