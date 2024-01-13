Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 402,553 shares of company stock worth $20,167,990 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,382,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth $4,932,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

