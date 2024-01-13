Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,451,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,412,000 after acquiring an additional 508,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $20,823,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,001. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

