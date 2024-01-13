Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,388. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.