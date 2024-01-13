Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $93.86 million and $2.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00593861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00195687 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,816,789 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

