T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.35.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock valued at $186,462,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

