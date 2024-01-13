TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.5 days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

