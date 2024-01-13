Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

