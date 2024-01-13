Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Target by 40.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 210.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 2,236,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.