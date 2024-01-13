TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in December

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
TSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $5.08.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
