TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in December

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 43,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,122,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

