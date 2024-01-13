Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,687,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 181,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $142,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,538 shares of company stock worth $1,110,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.