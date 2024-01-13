Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.46. 169,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.