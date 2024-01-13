Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.88%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

