Telsey Advisory Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $105.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.43.

NYSE:ANF opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

